Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Donations lower Owatonna school bond referendum to $116M

School leaders in southeast Minnesota hope voters will approve a $116 million bond referendum this spring to replace the district's aging high school after donations from three major businesses helped drop the cost by at least $22 million.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 1:12 PM

OWATONNA, Minn. (AP) — School leaders in southeast Minnesota hope voters will approve a $116 million bond referendum this spring to replace the district's aging high school after donations from three major businesses helped drop the cost by at least $22 million.

The Star Tribune reports that Owatonna Public Schools officials believe the bill could lower even more as other businesses express interest in replacing the nearly 100-year-old building. The project's initial price tag was $138 million.

Insurance company Federated Insurance has pledged $20 million, while Wenger Corp. has offered about $2 million in its music, theater and athletic products. Glass manufacturer Viracon has promised to provide all of the glass in the new building for free.

The district won't know how much Viracon's donation will save until it finishes the design work.

The referendum will be held May 14.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
We're tracking a rebound of temps and the return of sunshine!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Using SMART goals

Image

Dr. Oz - Finding the right hearing aid

Image

Skate for Make-A-Wish

Image

New owners ready to take over Suzie Q

Image

Tracking Sunshine and Cooler Temps for Monday

Image

Thousands volunteer for NCAA Final Four weekend

Image

Immigrant shares story to bring understanding

Image

Stretch Your Inch

Image

Rochester Thaw Festival

Image

Is your bracket crushed?

Community Events