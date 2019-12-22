Donating blood for the holidays rather than gifts

ROCHESTER, Minn. There are countless of opportunities people can give back this holiday season by donating gifts and toys, but donating blood doesn't cost a thing.

The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program tends to see fewer donors coming in this time of year between traveling and spending time with family, so they're asking if people can help give back to the community this way.

Long time donor, Sharyl Sanderfoot, keeps coming back to donate because she knows the major need for blood. "It's something you need and it's a little bit extra out of me and nothing out pocket - just out of my body," explained Sanderfoot. "It's something I have and that's not worth money to me, but it's worth money to other people."

If you're interested in becoming a donor, the center is located in the Hilton building and you can park in lot 6.