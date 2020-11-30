Donated winter gear pinned on the Kindness Tree will be given to the Rochester Salvation Army

ROCHESTER, Minn. - You can get in the holiday spirit by decorating a tree in downtown Rochester and also helping out those in need!

The Kindness Tree was first created last year by Altra Credit Federal Union and the Rochester Downtown Alliance. The goal was to do something nice for the community during the holidays. This year though, it's even more special. People can pin warm winter clothing on the tree. You'll see things like gloves, scarves and hats and some of the items are handmade! The director of content and communication with Rochester Downtown Alliance, Katie Adelman, said this is a good way to give back to those who need it during this time. "This year, just showing a little bit of kindness goes a long way," explained Adelman. "I know five dollars for a scarf isn't that big of a deal, but it will mean a huge amount for somebody that doesn't have one."

Since we're still living through a pandemic, if you donate something on the tree, they ask that you make sure you sanitize everything before putting them on. "Obviously, just be mindful that if you have COVID-19, don't give. If you are already purchasing something, just wear gloves," Adelman explained. "When you're here, there's also hand sanitizer right behind you. Sanitize the little hook or pins or whatever when you're here."

November 30th is the last day you can pin winter items on the Kindness Tree, then everything on it will be donated to the Rochester Salvation Army to help those who need it get through these cold months. The tree is located right inside the doors at Shops at University Square and it's on the first floor.