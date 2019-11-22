Donated food being boxed up for those in need

MASON CITY, Iowa - For some this holiday season, the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner is prohibitive. But one North Iowa Catholic church is stepping in to help.

Thanks to food donations collected by Newman Catholic School students, members of Epiphany Parish are filling boxes full of fruits, vegetables, macaroni, peanut butter, bread, potatoes, stuffing, and even ham donated by Smithfield. 325 boxes will be delivered to those in need in Cerro Gordo County this weekend, serving over 400 adults and children.

Audrey Wolf is one of those volunteers, and sees that ever present need.

"We visit with the people and hearing their stories. We know it's going to a good cause and the people will appreciate them."

To make the effort possible, planning for it begins as early as September.

"We really start on Thursday night putting our boxes together. The students out at Newman start collecting food the first of November, and we get our hams and food delivery from Hy-Vee on Friday. And Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we're busy here."

Volunteers will be back at it Saturday morning to fill the remaining boxes, and will be delivered on Sunday.