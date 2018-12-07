Donate to Red Kettles on credit card

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester Salvation Army is taking steps to catch up to its usual donation amount this time of year.

According to the non-profit organization, the early December snowstorm set them back about $7,000. It also said only about 1 in 4 Americans carry cash regularly today.

To keep donations coming in, people will be able to donate to the kettles via credit card on Saturday, December 8, at the Crossroads Hy-Vee location.