Donate to Red Kettles on credit card

Rochester Salvation Army takes efforts to make up for lost donations.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 6:57 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester Salvation Army is taking steps to catch up to its usual donation amount this time of year.

According to the non-profit organization, the early December snowstorm set them back about $7,000. It also said only about 1 in 4 Americans carry cash regularly today.

To keep donations coming in, people will be able to donate to the kettles via credit card on Saturday, December 8, at the Crossroads Hy-Vee location.

