Donate any of your old purses to auction off at the annual Power of the Purse event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's time to dust off those old purses you no longer use and make them look new again! The United Way of Olmsted County is collecting bags for it's 15th annual Power of the Purse event.

You can go to the United Way and donate any old purses you don't use anymore that will eventually get auctioned off for a good cause. Power of the Purse was supposed to be held in the summer and of course got pushed back, so now it'll be in December. This is the only public fundraiser hosted by United Way of Olmsted County's Women United. The purses will be auctioned off at the event with the mission of supporting the work they do with education. If you donate a purse, you can get free admission to the auction. If you don't have any purses to donate but still want to participate, you can donate $16 and that'll go towards a backpack for the Running Start for School Program.

Laken Jefferson is the Major and Planned Giving Associate at the United Way of Olmsted County and she explained they wanted to make this event happen because of the impact it has on the community. She said it's something especially needed right now. "We just see the resiliency that's happened in the community and how we have come together," explained Jefferson. "This year our focus from United Way is 'we're better together.' So I think that this event really just encapsulates that too."

You can drop off any bags you have Tuesday and Wednesday in the morning from 7:30 until 9 and again from 11:30 until 1.