KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – The 45th President of the United States is coming back to Iowa.

Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Des Moines on October 9. His “Save America PAC” says the event will be at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Doors will open at 2 pm with live entertainment, followed by other speakers starting at 5 pm and President Trump’s remarks at 7 pm.

For general admission tickets, click here.