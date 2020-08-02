Don Bosco scores two in the 6th, stuns Newman for state title

DES MOINES, Iowa - With three-consecutive state championships, it's hard to label the Newman Catholic Knights as underdogs, but that's exactly what they were in this year's 1A tournament. Placed as the sixth seed, the Knights survived two thrilling contests to punch their ticket to championship Saturday.

A back-and-forth game throughout, freshman Doug Taylor hit a two-run double in the top of the fifth to give Newman a 2-1 lead -- their first of the match. After Taylor reached his pitch count limit in the sixth, Don Bosco found their stride at the plate, collecting four-straight hits off of fellow freshman Max Burt to take the 3-2 lead and their second ever state title win.

"Wish it would have ended up different but proud of our guys," Newman Head Coach Alex Bohl said. "Proud of our effort they showed all year and a crazy season, you know one that for a moment there, potentially wasn't going to happen. For us to play on championship Saturday, just very proud of our young men."

"It's awesome that we even got to play, so many kids didn't get this chance," Taylor said. "We're so lucky and so blessed that we got to be able to play this season and even though it didn't end the way we wanted it to, we got to play and that's really all that matters."

Newman finished the season 19-6.