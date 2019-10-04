Domestic violence victims remembered in North Iowa

Mason City, Iowa - The 319 Iowans who have died due to domestic violence were remembered Friday.

The North Iowa Domestic and Sexual Abuse Community Coalition held its annual "Remember My Name" memorial at the Mason City Public Library.

Mary Ingham, executive director of Crisis Intervention Service, says there is no way to measure the true impact of domestic violence.

"We can count the number of individuals that seeks services at CIS or the ER, we can count law enforcement calls," says Ingham. "Many individuals and families seek and find the support they need through the faith community, private therapists and trusted friends. Many individuals suffer in silence. The reality is that we all know someone, impacted by domestic violence. It could be you, your mother, your sister, your nephew, your best friend. It could be the weird new co-worker that keeps to herself and never joins others for office chit chat. It could be the boy that falls asleep in class because he was up all night worried about the fighting happening downstairs."

Among the victims in Iowa are 216 women, 40 men, 31 children, and 30 adult bystanders.

