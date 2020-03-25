Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Domestic violence on the rise because of coronavirus sheltering

Calls to Crisis Intervention Service in Mason City have been increasing over the last week.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 9:41 PM
Updated: Mar 25, 2020 10:50 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a stressful time, being stuck inside with your family, while tensions mount over lack of income due to the coronavirus.  Tempers could start to flare.  According to Crisis Intervention Service, domestic violence is on the rise.

Calls to the organization have been increasing, since the pandemic has ramped up over the past week.

It could be harder now for an abuse victim to reach out for help, especially when they are having to stay in close quarters with their abuser.  Many organizations, like Crisis Intervention Service, can answer texts and emails, if a victim can't get away long enough to get to make a phone call.  

Director Mary Ingham says the coronavirus outbreak is making things harder for abuse victims.

"So, it's almost been like throwing gas on a fire. People had bad situations and this certainly heightens the concerns for many people," said Ingham.

While much of the staff is working from home, they are well prepared to help out anyone who would need it.

If you are in a domestic violence situation, you can reach Crisis Intervention Service at 855-424-9133 or 800-479-9071.  You can discreetly email them at cis@cishelps.org.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Rochester
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Scattered showers on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Meyer adjusts to life after hoops

Image

Domestic Violence on the Rise

Image

Governor Tim Walz issues stay at home order

Image

MN nurse headed to NY

Image

Banks rely on technology to operate

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/25

Image

Students say farewell to the classroom, hello to e-learning

Image

Hope Lodge Program Suspended

Image

What to do if you don't have a primary doctor, need Covid-19 test

Image

Governor Issues Stay at Home Executive Order

Community Events