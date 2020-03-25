Domestic violence on the rise because of coronavirus sheltering

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a stressful time, being stuck inside with your family, while tensions mount over lack of income due to the coronavirus. Tempers could start to flare. According to Crisis Intervention Service, domestic violence is on the rise.

Calls to the organization have been increasing, since the pandemic has ramped up over the past week.

It could be harder now for an abuse victim to reach out for help, especially when they are having to stay in close quarters with their abuser. Many organizations, like Crisis Intervention Service, can answer texts and emails, if a victim can't get away long enough to get to make a phone call.

Director Mary Ingham says the coronavirus outbreak is making things harder for abuse victims.

"So, it's almost been like throwing gas on a fire. People had bad situations and this certainly heightens the concerns for many people," said Ingham.

While much of the staff is working from home, they are well prepared to help out anyone who would need it.

If you are in a domestic violence situation, you can reach Crisis Intervention Service at 855-424-9133 or 800-479-9071. You can discreetly email them at cis@cishelps.org.