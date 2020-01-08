Domestic assault victims can break out of their lease to flee for safety

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Minnesota agencies are reminding men and women of a special service they have available to them.

Victims of domestic assault, sexual assault or stalking can break out of their rental lease for safety.

Victims can talk with a domestic violence advocate, fill out paperwork, and get out of the lease... even if they aren't the only one on it.

There are some restrictions though. The victim must be up to date on their rent and if not, then they're responsible for back charges. They must pay that months rent and forfeit the security deposit.

Jodi with the 'Women's Shelter and Support Center' said this helps alleviate stress for the victims. "A lot of times, domestic violence victims feel trapped and it gives them another option," explained Jodi. "It gives them a way to leave without being forced to stay in a really violent situation because of a legal agreement."

After the victim has relocated, they have the option of the 'Safe at Home' program. This protects their new address and is administered from the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State. This all opens doors to victims and their families to feel safe again and regain their independence.

But Jodi said this isn't always an easy thing for victims to go through. "It's overwhelming when you think about it. When you think of all the things you have to do as a victim when you're leaving your home," said Jodi. "You're not just leaving your home - you're possibly switching schools, you're pulling your children out of a life they've known for their entire life, a life you've known for your entire life."

If you would like more information, you can visit their website.