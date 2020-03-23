Clear
BREAKING NEWS Positive Coronavirus tests in Minnesota go from 169 to 235 Full Story
BREAKING NEWS 15 new Coronavirus cases in Iowa, including first 2 in Hancock County Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Dollar General to hire 50,000 by end of April

Company says most jobs will be temporary.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 12:39 PM
Updated: Mar 23, 2020 12:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. – Dollar General says it plans to hire up to 50,000 workers by the end of April, double its normal hiring rate.

“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” says Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times. We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19, to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of Serving Others.”

Dollar General says most of these new hires are expected to be temporary. The company says it has more than 16,300 stores in 45 states and that about 75 percent of the American population is within five miles of a Dollar General.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Flattening the curve: online learning

Image

Coronavirus testing process

Image

Gas prices under $2 in both Minnesota and Iowa

Image

The Landing hosts Saturday supper

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

Stormteam 3: Not a lot of sun in the forecast

Image

Byron School District passes out educational materials

Image

Sean Weather 3/22

Image

Religious groups making adjustments during coronavirus pandemic

Community Events