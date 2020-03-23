Dollar General to hire 50,000 by end of April

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. – Dollar General says it plans to hire up to 50,000 workers by the end of April, double its normal hiring rate.

“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” says Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times. We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19, to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of Serving Others.”

Dollar General says most of these new hires are expected to be temporary. The company says it has more than 16,300 stores in 45 states and that about 75 percent of the American population is within five miles of a Dollar General.