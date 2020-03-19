Dollar General stores is opening an hour early to allow senior citizens to shop

BYRON, Minn. - Dollar General will be opening its doors an hour before normal business hours.

Because they're most susceptible to COVID-19, Dollar General is allowing senior citizens to come in early to get their shopping done so they can avoid the rest of the population. Here's a statement from Dollar General headquarters regarding the change, "The senior hour is designed to allow our vulnerable and at-risk neighbors the opportunity to purchase the items they need in a less crowded environment. As part of that, we are strongly encouraging customers who can wait an additional hour to do so. We are not qualifying a specific age for shoppers to qualify as seniors, but our goal is to allow the most susceptible customers in our communities the ability to shop during the first hour that stores are open."

​Along with Dollar General, some other local stores opening an hour earlier for senior citizens are Target and Hy-Vee.