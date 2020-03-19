Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Dollar General stores is opening an hour early to allow senior citizens to shop

The older population remains the most vulnerable to contract COVID-19, so some stores are making accommodations to help them.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 8:11 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

BYRON, Minn. - Dollar General will be opening its doors an hour before normal business hours.

Because they're most susceptible to COVID-19, Dollar General is allowing senior citizens to come in early to get their shopping done so they can avoid the rest of the population. Here's a statement from Dollar General headquarters regarding the change, "The senior hour is designed to allow our vulnerable and at-risk neighbors the opportunity to purchase the items they need in a less crowded environment. As part of that, we are strongly encouraging customers who can wait an additional hour to do so. We are not qualifying a specific age for shoppers to qualify as seniors, but our goal is to allow the most susceptible customers in our communities the ability to shop during the first hour that stores are open."

​Along with Dollar General, some other local stores opening an hour earlier for senior citizens are Target and Hy-Vee.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 30°
Storms to snow on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hollandberry Pannekoeken giving away free meals

Image

Dollar General introducing Senior Hour

Image

Sara's Updated Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Thursday's severe weather potential

Image

New mobile testing site for Coronavirus

Image

Isolation hurting rehab process?

Image

Restrictions taking place at Cerro Gordo Co. Jail

Image

Coronavirus impacts the officiating community

Image

Musical gigs canceled

Community Events