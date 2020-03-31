Dollar General offering discount to those battling the pandemic

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tennessee – Dollar General is now offering a 10 percent discount to all medical personnel, first responders, and activated National Guardsmen.

“At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times,” says Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals’ tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount. On behalf of the entire Dollar General family, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, police officers, fire fighters, Guardsmen and other health care and front-line professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities.”

The discount will last through April 30 and Dollar General says it could be extended based on the state of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company says this offer is not valid with additional Dollar General coupons or toward the purchase of gift cards, all phone cards, prepaid Visa cards, prepaid wireless handsets, lottery tickets, Rug Doctor rentals, tobacco and alcohol beverages. Other restrictions may apply.