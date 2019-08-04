Dogs take over downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday marked a perfect day for dog lovers to get together in Peace Plaza.
Humans and their furry friends had a tail-wagging time playing games, entering giveaways, and meeting new friends.
One dog's name was even inspired by the Med City.
"His name is Chester," owner Arna Macklin said. "We named him after Rochester the city so yeah he's a good little boy."
