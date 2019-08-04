Clear

Dogs take over downtown Rochester

Humans and their furry friends had a tail-wagging time playing games, entering giveaways, and meeting new friends.

Posted: Aug 4, 2019 3:52 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday marked a perfect day for dog lovers to get together in Peace Plaza.

Humans and their furry friends had a tail-wagging time playing games, entering giveaways, and meeting new friends.

One dog's name was even inspired by the Med City.

"His name is Chester," owner Arna Macklin said. "We named him after Rochester the city so yeah he's a good little boy."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Rochester
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Tracking a warm and sunny weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dogs take over downtown Rochester

Image

Reaction: Newman wins third-straight title

Image

Cleaning up Winnebago River

Image

Two Kasson small businesses celebrate grand opening and growth

Image

Tunnel to Towers 5k honors fallen firefighter

Image

Disaster relief loans coming to Dodge County

Image

Highlights: Newman Catholic vs. Alburnett

Image

State Patrol: Three people in two vehicles killed in I-90 crash

Image

IHSBCA All-Star teams announced

Image

New soccer field comes to Rochester

Community Events