Dogs rescued in North Iowa are now going to shelters

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – Some of the over 100 dogs taken from a North Iowa “puppy mill” are now being placed with shelters and rescue groups around the Midwest.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) says the remaining dogs will stay in a temporary shelter at an undisclosed location as experts complete their assessments of the animals as part of an investigation led by the Worth County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are incredibly grateful for our response partners who are supporting our rescue operation by sending volunteers to care for these animals, as well as taking in animals to give them a second chance,” said Jessica Rushin, senior manager of ASPCA Partnerships. “Our responders have been working around the clock to care for these dogs, and we look forward to seeing them move on to the next stage where they will have an opportunity to be adopted into safe and loving homes.”

The ASPCA says the dogs are going to the Humane Society of North Iowa in Mason City, the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo, the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha, and the Wichita Animal Action League in Kansas.

The ASPCA worked with the Worth County Sheriff’s Office after 160 dogs, mainly Samoyeds, were found living in overcrowded conditions in below freezing temperatures on November 12. The Sheriff’s Office says it began investigating the situation months ago and animal neglect charges are pending.