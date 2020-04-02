Dog training facilities are offering virtual classes to continue with lessons

ORONOCO, Minn. - Trainers at Paws Abilities are no strangers to holding virtual training sessions as they've been doing it for a couple years already. But now, all of their classes are done online.

Dog trainers are making sure clients are still able to teach their dogs from the comfort of their own home. Owners are still going through classes with trainers... the only difference is instead of physically going to the class, you're setting it up yourself. So you do need access to audio and video. Owner of Paws Abilities, Sara Reusche said the start of the class begins with a quick tutorial on how to use the online training platform to make sure you understand it. "Then they'll be able to see their trainer demo with their own dog and then each person gets to go through the exercises and work with their dog at home while the trainer watches," explained Reusche.

While some owners might be bored at home, this is a great way to keep the minds of your furry friends active and continue with their learning. Reusche said the owners have really been enjoying these virtual classes. She explained spending more time with them at home is helping owners learn more about their four legged pals and exactly what training they should focus on. "People are home during the day, so they're noticing problem behaviors that they maybe didn't know about before like their dog barking at everybody going pass the house," Reusche said. "So this is giving people an option to work through those issues now instead of feeling like they have to wait until after this quarantine is lifted or the stay at home order is lifted."

If you would like to sign up for online classes at Paws Abilities, you can head to their website. There are many dog training facilities offering virtual classes if you're not in the Oronoco area. So just do a little research to see which one best suits you and your pet if you're interested.