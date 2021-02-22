Dog reunited with owner after vehicle stolen in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A dog has been reunited with its owner after a vehicle was stolen early Monday morning.

Police said the 2001 Dodge Ram pickup was in the 1200 block of Marion Rd. SE when the driver went inside to talk to a friend and left the vehicle running.

The dog was inside the truck at the time.

Shortly after, he heard his truck driving out of the driveway.

The driver, later identified as 40-year-old Maria Smith, of Rochester, lost control and the vehicle came to a stop. Smith fled on foot and was located in the area of 7th Ave. She is facing a charge of motor vehicle theft.

The dog was still in the truck and has been reunited with its owner.