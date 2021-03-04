Dog rescued from the freezing waters of Lake Zumbro

ORONOCO TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Firefighters Thursday rescued a dog that fell through the ice over Lake Zumbro.

The Pine Island Fire Department was called to the 100 block of Shorewood lane NE around 12:15 pm for a dog going through the ice. A witness said a dog was barking and unable to pull itself out of the water. Fire crews arrived to find the dog about 50 yards offshore. Firefighters in wetsuits rescued the animal and brought it back to shore, where it was dried off and kept in the fire truck until staff from Camp Companion took possession of the dog.

The Pine Island Fire Department says the dog had a collar but no tags.

Firefighters said there were areas of open water and ice cover on Lake Zumbro and the public is reminded that the risk of going through the ice is increasing as temperatures rise.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources assisted with this incident.