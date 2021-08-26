Dog owners thankful for their furry friends on International Dog Day

KIMT NEWS 3.- Thursday is both National Dog Day and International Dog Day, a day where we celebrate our dogs. The holiday was founded in 2004 and celebrates all types of dogs. It also honors family dogs and ones that save lives, keep people safe, and make them happy.

Amy Glinkee is a dog mom to an entire pack. She can't imagine life without her friends.

"They're good companions. Good to walk with and snuggle with you on the couch at night."

Glinkee owns five dogs. Four golden retrievers and chihuahua.

Bridget Dolan-Lawler is a volunteer at Paws and Claws. She says dogs have a tangible impact on the well-being of their owners.

"As evidence shows, having a dog is actually one of the best days to increase physical activity as well as improving full emotional and mental health," says Dolan-Lawler. "I found out myself that having a dog is not only a huge emotional boost throughout the day but it was always a motivation to get extra activity and exercise."

In 45 years, Drew Flaada has never been without a dog. His best friend took on more importance during the pandemic.

"He's been my best company. I've been working from home, he sits next to me in my office every day. He keeps me good company and good humor too."

International and National Dog Day also raises awareness about the importance of rescuing pets from public shelters and rescue organizations. Anyone looking to adopt a dog, Paws and Claws always has dogs searching for forever homes.