Dog gets stolen from Rochester family

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A Rochester family is looking for their dog Sprinkles. The French bulldog was stolen on Friday afternoon when one of the sons was playing with him in the front yard of their Westminster Square residence. According to Jennifer Arendt, the mother of the family, a lady stopped by and asked to pet it. She then grabbed the dog and put it in the driver's lap.

The driver shortly took off in the vehicle and the woman ran away.

"We want our dog back," said Arendt. "My boys are devastated. We've cried for hours, hung up posters all over town, contacted vets. We've done everything we could think of."

The pet is a therapy dog for Arendt's three autistic sons. They've only had Sprinkles since last month.

"It's been traumatic for all of us. It's devastating and should not have ever happened."

The family filed a police report. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department.