Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Dog and puppies recovering after being found in a snowdrift

Happened in northwestern Minnesota.

Posted: Feb 16, 2020 6:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

RED LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a dog and her six puppies are recovering and growing fast after being found alone in a snowdrift in northwestern Minnesota.

Officials with Red Lake Rose's Rescue Shelter say a family discovered the dog, now named Snowbelle, lying with her litter in more than a foot of snow not far from a wooded area, according to the Star Tribune.

Shelter officials say the puppies were about three weeks old and hungry because Snowbelle had stopped producing milk.

The family drove the puppies and their mother to the rescue operation, which is located on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
A wintry mess Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota section wrestling team finals

Image

Minnesota section wrestling team finals

Image

The CBD Centers opens in Rochester

Image

Rallying to support businesses after fire

Image

Sean Macaday 2/15

Image

Sean Weather 2/15

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part one

Image

Sean Weather 2/14 2

Image

Finding true love, can it be found by swiping right?

Community Events