Does your insurance cover water damage?

According to FEMA, one inch of water can cause $25,000 to a home.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 6:47 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mike Sick, an agent at Atlas Insurance Brokers in Rochester tells KIMT he has been busy taking calls from people concerned about water damage. "A lot of calls from people with water in their basements, water around their house, inquiring if they have particular coverage on their home insurance," he says.

Sick explains that flood insurance is a national program that takes 30 days to kick in. If people who have recent water damage from an external source do not currently have flood insurance, buying it now will not help them with their current damage. However, it may protect them from future flooding. "If that's something you're worried about, definitely give us a call. we'd like to have those conversations," he says.

Basic homeowners insurance policies typically don't protect against water coming into a home from an external source. However, Sick explains it can help in some flooding-related situations. "One thing that we have been seeing especially in the Kasson area is water backup and that's something that you can endorse in your home insurance for water and sewer backup coming in from a drain or a toilet if it backed up into the home. There can be coverage for that," Sick explains.

If you do have water damage in your home, Sick advises you to find the source and stop it the best you can to prevent more damage.

