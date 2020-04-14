Does the President or U.S. states have the constitutional power to re-open states?

KIMT NEWS 3 - President Trump is insisting on reopening the nation's economy by May 1st, possibly lifting stay at home orders in some parts of the country. Many state governors have voiced opposition to those plans.

KIMT news 3 is looking into who has the power to reopen states at a constitutional level.

"We do have limited government, not unlimited, and that frankly was one of the key principals that forms the foundation for our constitutional government. It's key that the President does not have too much power. In fact, that was grave concern of the framers of the Constitution," explains Bennett Smith, history instructor at North Iowa Community College.

Smith explains that the constitution delegates some powers to the federal government, but the 10th ammendment puts anything that isn't strictly under the power of the federal government, or prohibited from the power of the states, into the hands of the U.S. states.

Constitutionally, health, welfare, safety, and education orders fall under the "states" category. If states refuse to lift stay at home orders, the presiden't power is limited, despite his claims that he has the power to do so. "The President tends to sometimes use language that is not appropriate and is inaccurate, frankly, and that's why I think it's important for people to read the Constitution yourself," says Smith.

If President Trump does issue an executive order to reopen the country, if the governors do feel it infringes upon their rights, the conflict will go to the Supreme Court.

Smith mentions that if this was war time, the etent of the Presiden't power would be different.