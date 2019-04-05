Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Does CBD impacting drug test?

A local drug testing facility says no cases of someone testing positive for marijuana use who only used CBD oil have been reported.

Posted: Apr. 5, 2019 9:53 PM
Updated: Apr. 5, 2019 9:56 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- CBD or cannabidiol, is a naturally occurring compound in the cannabis flower.
It’s closely related to THC, the compound that causes you to get high.
as CBD oil is now used in all types of beauty products - we wanted to know if it would impact a drug test.
Many people are calling it the multipurpose molecule... mayo clinic says prescription CBD is an effective anti-seizure medication.
Elijah Terry says taking CBD candy like this helps him get to sleep, giving him relief without a high.
“You feel relaxed and I mostly use it if I’m having a hard time getting to sleep at night,” Said Terry.
Unlike THC, CBD doesn't show up on drug tests.

KIMT spoke to  a drug testing agency in our area.

Express Diagnostics International CEO Les Wilson says they're testing for THC not CBD.

"It picks up only THC and we have found no cross activity with CBD," said Les Wilson, CEO of Express Diagnostics International.

Mayo says if you plan to use CBD products, you should consult your doctor.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Tracking isolated showers tonight and possible storms for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Our Warm & Wet Weekend

Image

Meeting discusses changes to the farm bill

Image

CBD oil products will not show up on a drug test

Image

Sheriff Pals honored

Image

Toward Zero Deaths campaign starts next week

Image

Austin school bond referendum vote on Tuesday

Image

Med-City billboard pokes fun at politics

Image

Preventing crime at the NCAA Final Four

Image

Tracking a Warm Up into the Weekend

Image

Willems to transfer to UMKC

Community Events