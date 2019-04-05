Does CBD impacting drug test?

ROCHESTER, Minn.- CBD or cannabidiol, is a naturally occurring compound in the cannabis flower.

It’s closely related to THC, the compound that causes you to get high.

as CBD oil is now used in all types of beauty products - we wanted to know if it would impact a drug test.

Many people are calling it the multipurpose molecule... mayo clinic says prescription CBD is an effective anti-seizure medication.

Elijah Terry says taking CBD candy like this helps him get to sleep, giving him relief without a high.

“You feel relaxed and I mostly use it if I’m having a hard time getting to sleep at night,” Said Terry.

Unlike THC, CBD doesn't show up on drug tests.

KIMT spoke to a drug testing agency in our area.

Express Diagnostics International CEO Les Wilson says they're testing for THC not CBD.

"It picks up only THC and we have found no cross activity with CBD," said Les Wilson, CEO of Express Diagnostics International.

Mayo says if you plan to use CBD products, you should consult your doctor.