Dodgeball for a cause

MASON CITY, Iowa - This Saturday, community members will be raising money for families of two Mason City High School students who have been facing hardship.

The 6th annual iJAG Dodgeball Tournament fundraiser is set to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Mason City High School gym. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the families of recent graduate and iJAG member Maya Barrientes, who was involved in a New Year's Day crash in Winnebago County, as well as Jordon Roggeman, who has been receiving treatment for leukemia.

iJAG members Brooklynne Graff and Trayvontae Lewis are active participants, saying it's a unique way to help raise funds.

"It's a community thing. We're a close community, so doing stuff like that, it gets the community involved, and it brings more to the outcome," said Graff.

In addition, this year's fundraiser for them is on a personal level.

"Jordon is a friend of iJAG, he's one of my personal friends, he has leukemia, and we are trying to get him donations so he can continue with his medication," said Lewis.

There is still time to get a team together for the tournament, as they will be taking registrations up until the event. It's $40 per team, and competitions are divided into different grade levels starting at 5th grade. In addition, there will also be concessions, a bake sale and raffles.