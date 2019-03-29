Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Dodgeball for a cause

Proceeds from Saturday dodgeball tournament in Mason City go to help local families

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 12:27 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - This Saturday, community members will be raising money for families of two Mason City High School students who have been facing hardship.

The 6th annual iJAG Dodgeball Tournament fundraiser is set to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Mason City High School gym. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the families of recent graduate and iJAG member Maya Barrientes, who was involved in a New Year's Day crash in Winnebago County, as well as Jordon Roggeman, who has been receiving treatment for leukemia.

iJAG members Brooklynne Graff and Trayvontae Lewis are active participants, saying it's a unique way to help raise funds.

"It's a community thing. We're a close community, so doing stuff like that, it gets the community involved, and it brings more to the outcome," said Graff.

In addition, this year's fundraiser for them is on a personal level.

"Jordon is a friend of iJAG, he's one of my personal friends, he has leukemia, and we are trying to get him donations so he can continue with his medication," said Lewis.

There is still time to get a team together for the tournament, as they will be taking registrations up until the event. It's $40 per team, and competitions are divided into different grade levels starting at 5th grade. In addition, there will also be concessions, a bake sale and raffles.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Cooling down heading into the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins fans have high hopes on Opening Day

Image

Can redemption confusion

Image

Highlights: North Iowa vs Lewiston Auburn in the Fraser Cup

Image

Forfeiture bills

Image

Housing opportunities

Image

Facebook banning white nationalists

Image

Neighborhood awarded two grants

Image

Neighborhood wins grants for new signage and trees

Image

Dodgeball for a Cause

Image

Death investigation involving Rochester Police Department

Community Events