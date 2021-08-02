Dodge, Worth, Winnebago, and Hancock counties at high level of COVID transmission

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Four counties in the KIMT viewing area are now at a high level for COVID-19 transmission.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says Dodge County in Minnesota and Hancock, Winnebago, and Worth counties in Iowa have a high level of community transmission of the disease. In addition, Cerro Gordo County in Iowa and Fillmore, Freeborn, and Olmsted counties in Minnesota are at a substantial level of COVID transmission.

The CDC is recommending that even people who have been vaccinated should wear facemasks indoors in counties at substantial or high levels of coronavirus transmission.

According to the CDC website, Mower County in Minnesota and Floyd and Howard counties in Iowa are seeing a moderate level of COVID transmission and Mitchell County in Iowa is at a low level of virus transmission.

These figures are for the seven-day period ending on August 1.