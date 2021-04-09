Dodge County's Brody Lamb named Minnesota AP Player of the Year

MINNESOTA (AP) - Dodge County's Brody Lamb is the Minnesota Associated Press Player of the Year for high school boys hockey. The junior forward helped lead the Wildcats to the Class 1A championship game, before losing to Gentry Academy. Lamb had 52 goals in 24 games this season. He has committed to play in college at Minnesota.
Posted: Apr 9, 2021 10:16 PM
