Dodge County warning about flash flooding along the Zumbro River

Large ice dam expected to break free, sending water rushing toward Pine Island.

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 2:34 PM
Updated: Mar. 15, 2019 2:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – Authorities are concerned a large ice dam on the Zumbro River could cause flash flooding when it breaks free.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the ice dam just west of the Highway 57 bridge, south of Berne on the middle fork of the Zumbro River, has backed up a large amount of water. When the ice dam breaks free, which the Sheriff’s Office says could happen sometime Friday, that water will rush down the river toward Pine Island. Homes and properties along County Road 24 all the way into Pine Island could be affected.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who lives in the area to be aware of possible fast rising water on the Zumbro River. Olmsted County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation are also monitoring the situation.

Updates will be posted on the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and Twitter feed.

