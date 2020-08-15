Dodge Center veteran completes marathon in fight against veteran suicides

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday was the big day for a Marine Corps veteran who set out to run a marathon by himself for a great cause. His goal was to raise awareness for veteran suicide awareness and prevention while raising money to donate to Mission 22.

“I hurt a little bit but I feel really good,” Devan Wanek said. “I’m ready for a nice greasy burger and to go home and soak in a nice, hot tub.”

While many enjoyed a beautiful sunrise and cup of coffee, Wanek, a Dodge Center native, was already out running.

He ran, and then he ran some more. 3 hours and 45 minutes later, he completed the 26-mile journey from his hometown to Soldiers Field Park in downtown Rochester leaving many of his friends and family impressed.

“For someone that has never had the experience of running marathons and the most he’s ever run before he said was a half marathon – marathons can be quite damaging so I’m very proud of 3 hours and 45 minutes,” Jen Schimek said.

He had his fair share of challenges along the route such as gravel roads and his phone dying, which left him without music to stay motivated to.

Still, Wanek pushed on upholding the meaning of the Marine’s motto, Semper Fi.

“(It’s) the cause I’m running for. I’ve got buddies that could be going through stuff like this that nobody may even know about and it’s to hopefully save a life,” he said.

His mother, Michele Swift, says it’s a cause that hits all too close to home for her son.

“I know that one of his Marine friends committed suicide a couple months ago and I do know that it hit him, but not in a way that it knocked him down,” she said.

If anything, it motivated him to speak out and make a difference.

“We all can do it. We can be reaching out to people and not closing a door on somebody that is either experiencing depression or anxiety. Be a person that listens and be kind. Devan is such a great example of that and I couldn’t be more proud to be his mom, I really couldn’t,” Swift said.

Wanek told KIMT News 3 he had a goal of raising $30,000 to donate to Mission 22 which provides support for veterans. While he didn’t meet that goal, he says every little bit helps. If you would like to donate, click here.