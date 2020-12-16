Dodge County teacher named outstanding STEM educator

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Southeast Service Cooperative says a Kasson-Mantorville teacher has won the STEM Forward Outstanding Educator Award.

Elementary teacher Jessica Marquardt is being honored for fostering high K-12 student achievement, exhibiting leadership and support for continuous improvement, promote science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers, and demonstrating collaboration among K-12 schools, businesses and higher education.

In announcing her award, Southeast Service Cooperating highlighted Marquardt work involving students in the planning a new playground. After students created individual playground designs, Marquardt provided the students an opportunity to share their ideas with the principal so that they could ‘pitch’ and ‘showcase’ their idea to the person in charge, allowing them to see that their impact can go beyond the classroom and into their community for the good of everyone.

Marquardt and fellow nominees, Blake Julian (Dover-Eyota Public Schools), Chelsie Dietrich (Rochester Public Schools), Lynne Gaunt (Austin Public Schools), and Mick Wendland (Red Wing Public Schools), will be celebrated at the STEM Forward Outstanding Educator Awards presented virtually on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 7 pm.

The public is welcome to attend and can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/outstanding-educator-awards-tickets-132459484885.