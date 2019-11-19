Dodge County shuts-out Tartan, plus statewide hockey scores

Alexandria 3, St. Paul United 1
Andover 10, Elk River/Zimmerman 1
Anoka/Spring Lake Park 4, Totino-Grace 1
Apple Valley 2, Farmington 1
Blaine 2, Rogers 0
Breck 4, Hill-Murray 2
Buffalo Bison 1, Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice 1, OT (tie)
C-E-C Lumberjacks 2, Moose Lake Area 1
Chaska/Chanhassen Storm Hawks 5, New Prague 1
Dodge County Wildcats 1, North/Tartan 0
Eagan 3, Eastview 1
East Ridge 3, Woodbury Area 1
Fairmont Cardinals 5, Waseca 3
Faribault 6, Rochester Century 0
Forest Lake 4, Roseville 0
Hastings 5, Red Wing 1
Holy Angels/Richfield 4, St. Paul/Henry Sibley 1
Hopkins/St. Louis Park 5, Waconia 0
Hutchinson 6, River Lakes Stars 4
Lakeville South 6, Prior Lake 2
Mahtomedi 4, Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota 1
Mankato East/Loyola 6, Austin/Austin Pacelli 4
Maple Grove 1, Centennial 0
Marshall 7, Prairie Centre 1
Minnesota River 3, Windom Area 1
Northern Lakes Lightning 5, Detroit Lakes/Perham 0
Northfield 8, Albert Lea 0
Orono 5, Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy 2
Osseo/Park Center 3, Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings 0
Proctor/Hermantown 2, Hibbing/Chisholm 1
Rosemount 3, Lakeville North 2
Shakopee 4, Burnsville 3
Simley 5, Minnehaha United 0
St. Cloud Icebreakers 6, Fergus Falls 0
Warroad 9, East Grand Forks 2
Willmar 5, Delano/Rockford 4
