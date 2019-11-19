Clear

Dodge County shuts-out Tartan, plus statewide hockey scores

The Wildcats improve to 2-1.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Alexandria 3, St. Paul United 1

Andover 10, Elk River/Zimmerman 1

Anoka/Spring Lake Park 4, Totino-Grace 1

Apple Valley 2, Farmington 1

Blaine 2, Rogers 0

Breck 4, Hill-Murray 2

Buffalo Bison 1, Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice 1, OT (tie)

C-E-C Lumberjacks 2, Moose Lake Area 1

Chaska/Chanhassen Storm Hawks 5, New Prague 1

Dodge County Wildcats 1, North/Tartan 0

Eagan 3, Eastview 1

East Ridge 3, Woodbury Area 1

Fairmont Cardinals 5, Waseca 3

Faribault 6, Rochester Century 0

Forest Lake 4, Roseville 0

Hastings 5, Red Wing 1

Holy Angels/Richfield 4, St. Paul/Henry Sibley 1

Hopkins/St. Louis Park 5, Waconia 0

Hutchinson 6, River Lakes Stars 4

Lakeville South 6, Prior Lake 2

Mahtomedi 4, Rochester Lourdes/Dover-Eyota 1

Mankato East/Loyola 6, Austin/Austin Pacelli 4

Maple Grove 1, Centennial 0

Marshall 7, Prairie Centre 1

Minnesota River 3, Windom Area 1

Northern Lakes Lightning 5, Detroit Lakes/Perham 0

Northfield 8, Albert Lea 0

Orono 5, Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy 2

Osseo/Park Center 3, Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings 0

Proctor/Hermantown 2, Hibbing/Chisholm 1

Rosemount 3, Lakeville North 2

Shakopee 4, Burnsville 3

Simley 5, Minnehaha United 0

St. Cloud Icebreakers 6, Fergus Falls 0

Warroad 9, East Grand Forks 2

Willmar 5, Delano/Rockford 4

