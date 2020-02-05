Wednesday's section hockey and semifinal pairings

KASSON, Minn. - The Dodge County Wildcats defeated the John Marshall Rockets in the Section 1AA quarterfinal on Wednesday, 6-0.

Sky Hughes had 12 saves for the Wildcats. John Marshall’s Anysia Heimer stopped 49 of the 55 pucks that were sent her way.

Section semifinals are listed below:

Section 1A

Feb. 8 – 7:00 PM - #4 Northfield at #1 Lakeville South

Feb. 8 – 7:00 PM - #3 Dodge County at #2 Farmington

Section 1AA

Feb. 8 – 7:00 PM - #5 Albert Lea at #1 Lourdes

Feb. 8 – 7:00 PM - #3 Austin at #2 Faribault

Section finals will be held at the For Seasons Arena in Owatonna on Feb. 13.