Wednesday's section hockey and semifinal pairings

KASSON, Minn. - The Dodge County Wildcats defeated the John Marshall Rockets in the Section 1AA quarterfinal on Wednesday, 6-0.
Sky Hughes had 12 saves for the Wildcats. John Marshall’s Anysia Heimer stopped 49 of the 55 pucks that were sent her way.
Section semifinals are listed below:
Section 1A
Feb. 8 – 7:00 PM - #4 Northfield at #1 Lakeville South
Feb. 8 – 7:00 PM - #3 Dodge County at #2 Farmington
Section 1AA
Feb. 8 – 7:00 PM - #5 Albert Lea at #1 Lourdes
Feb. 8 – 7:00 PM - #3 Austin at #2 Faribault
Section finals will be held at the For Seasons Arena in Owatonna on Feb. 13.
