Dodge County residents petitioning for Target to fill former Shopko Hometown building

KASSON, Minn. - The Shopko Hometown in Kasson sits empty, after Shopko filed bankruptcy and closed multiple stores in the area more than a year ago.

Kasson resident and downtown business owner Darin Steffl tells KIMT the building's vacancy is leaving a hole in filling residents' needs, and hurting the local economy. He says the lack of a major retailer is causing people to head to Rochester for their shopping needs. Others have a hard time getting out of Kasson to shop. "When we lost that, it did hurt and a lot of families and people that live here struggled to make that trip into Rochester, particularly if they didn't have transportation."

Steffl wants a small format Target to open in the space. Steffl created a change.org petition to draw attention to the vacant building and plead his case. The petition has more than 700 signatures as of Friday. Steffl tells KIMT he has not yet been in direct contact with Target.

Click here to view the petition.