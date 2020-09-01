Dodge County received $700,000 to help out small businesses

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - If you're a business owner in Dodge County struggling to keep your doors open, you could receive some help. The Economic Authority Development, or EDA, has money from the CARES Act and a huge portion of it will go towards small businesses.

The money will be distributed between businesses and non-profits, with $700,000 of it towards small businesses and an additional $100,000 will help out non-profits effected by the pandemic. Each business can receive up to $10,000. The Economic Development Coordinator, Nicholas Ouellette, said this will help them with some things they didn't originally plan for. "It's aimed at kind of the non-budgeted additional expenses that businesses have experienced in relation to COVID," explained Ouellette. The application is four pages long and requires your total amount of lost income since March 15th. It also asks how much money you're requesting.

Ouellette said the EDA is partnering with locations in Dodge County to contribute 10% of the CARES Act funding they received because businesses can't apply for both the city aid and county aid. He explained a lot of business received funding through the Paycheck Protection Program, but this can serve as even more help. "So that can be anything from buying a lot of masks to personal protective equipment to Plexiglas dividers in the workplace, Ouellette said. "This program is aiming to help offset those costs and it can also help out with mortgage payments or rent payments."

Applications are due by October first. The EDA will then look at those submissions to see who qualifies and the funding will be distributed. If there's leftover funding after October 1st, then the businesses that apply later could receive that money.