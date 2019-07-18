Dodge County native creates a new approach to softball

ROCHESTER, Minn. - You’ve probably stumbled across one of her videos on social media. Cori Kennedy played softball at Kasson-Mantorville High School where she was a part of not one, but two state championships.

From there, she earned a scholarship to further her softball career at Minnesota State-Mankato where she won a national title. What happened next she never even saw coming when she clicked ‘post’ on social media.

“I was just having fun,” said Kennedy. “I sent it to my siblings and they thought it was goofy, but then I posted it and it went viral but that’s my personality – I like to have fun and goof around.”

With more than 78,000 likes, 21,000 retweets, and 28,000 followers – Kennedy has become an internet celebrity. Having been around softball since a young age, she has softball parents figured out. That is where her brother has joined in to help with the videos.

While the stats prove people like her content, she admits some do not.

“I’d say it’s like 99% to one,” Kennedy said. “There’s that one sad part of the world that doesn’t like it. Otherwise, there’s not really a person like that for softball. In baseball, you have the Kent Murphys and Domingo Beisbol, but there’s no one for softball so I just decided to be that person.”

KIMT News 3 Sports Director, Kleb Gillock, is among the 99% who have gotten a laugh out of these videos and wanted to give her new batting technique a try. You can view the footage in the video player above.

However, with all jokes aside, she continues to submerge herself in the sport she loves.

“I am the Softball Director at The Yard in Rochester where we do teamwork, individual lessons, as well as all about improving your game. Then I am also a softball analyst for pro softball.”