Clear

Dodge County man sentenced for choking his sister

Plea deal results in prison time.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 2:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Choking his sister is sending a Dodge Center man to prison.

Dylan Rio Kaiser, 29, was sentenced Wednesday to two years behind bars, with credit for 156 days already served. He pleaded guilty to domestic assault by strangulation for an incident in Byron on August 20, 2019.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Kaiser held his sister against her will, choked and hit her, then stole her vehicle.

Charges of 1st degree aggravated robbery, stalking, and three counts of domestic assault were dropped as part of a plea deal.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Few Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 22°
Snow later in the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Election judges needed

Image

winter walk to school day

Image

Honoring the Hubbell House Legacy

Image

Winter walk to school day in Minnesota

Image

Election judges needed

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Tuesday night highlights

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/4

Image

North Broadway property owners filing objects

Image

Coyote mating season

Community Events