Dodge County man sentenced for choking his sister

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Choking his sister is sending a Dodge Center man to prison.
Dylan Rio Kaiser, 29, was sentenced Wednesday to two years behind bars, with credit for 156 days already served. He pleaded guilty to domestic assault by strangulation for an incident in Byron on August 20, 2019.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Kaiser held his sister against her will, choked and hit her, then stole her vehicle.
Charges of 1st degree aggravated robbery, stalking, and three counts of domestic assault were dropped as part of a plea deal.
