WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. - A 40-year-old Hayfield man was killed Saturday during a motorcycle vs. semi accident.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened on Highway 42 and County Rd. 14 in Highland Township.

Joshua Peterson was northbound when his motorcycle collided with a semi that was going westbound. Peterson died in the crash.

The driver of the semi, Michael Hutchison, 42, of Plainview, was not injured.