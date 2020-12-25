Dodge County man killed in Christmas morning crash

CANNON FALLS, Minn. – A Dodge County man was killed in a Christmas morning crash.

It happened around 6:13 pm on Highway 52 in Cannon Falls. The Minnesota State Patrol says Elton Curtis Behnken, 66 of Mantorville, was driving south when he went into the median ditch near the intersection with Highway 19 and rolled his pickup truck.

The State Patrol says Behnken was not wearing a seat belt and died in the crash.

Cannon Falls police, fire, and ambulance and the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this accident.