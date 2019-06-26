Dodge County man injured in semi crash

MADELIA, Minn. – A Dodge County semi driver is hurt in a southern Minnesota crash.

The State Patrol says David Lee Gosch, 61 of Hayfield, was driving a semi loaded with pigs south on Highway 15 and overturned taking the ramp to eastbound Highway 60, northeast of Madelia. The Patrol says the accident happened around 12:10 pm Wednesday and left Gosch with non-life threatening injuries.

He was taken to Medelia Community Hospital for treatment. Gosch was wearing his seat belt.

The Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office and Madelia Police Department assisted at the scene.