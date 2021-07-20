Dodge County man hurt in Mower County crash

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Dodge County man is hurt after crashing his truck in Mower County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Shane Curtis Johnson, 32 of Claremont, was driving a pickup truck west on 543th Avenue, crossed Highway 218, and went into the westbound ditch.

Johnson suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment. The State Patrol says Johnson was not wearing his seat belt.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident, which happened around 10:49 pm Monday.