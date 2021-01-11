Dodge County hockey motivated following section tournament loss

KASSON, Minn. - After a disappointing end to last season, Dodge County boy's hockey is using its section tournament loss as motivation.

"I think it drove them pretty hard all summer so I think that is a good reminder of what drives them every day," Head Coach Nick Worden said.

The Wildcats fell in the semifinals to Mankato East, who would later advance to the state tournament."

It's been biting us the whole year since we lost but I feel like our team's back and ready this year all ready so I think we have a good chance this year," junior Brody Lamb said.

Notable matchups on the schedule this season include Mayo, Century and the Cougars. DC will open up Thursday against Northfield.

"It's a great kind of test for us right out of the gate for us for sure," Worden said.

All eyes on are Lamb, who put up eye-popping numbers in 2020: a state leading 46 goals to go along with 20 assists. Worden expects more of the same from the University of Minnesota commit.

"He's hit another stride in his development over the summer," he said. "So we're expecting big things from Brody."

With thewinter season delayed, Lamb played a couple of games with the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League. He's already applying what he's learned from the USHL to his high school game.

"Already told our coaches a couple of practices that we've done, some of the drills that we've done," Lamb said. "I mean their coaching staff did a good job teaching me some little things for my game, so bring those back here."

A hungry, motivated Wildcats team is ready to take the ice in 2021.

"This first week of practice has been really good, we've conditioned, conditioned well, had some good drills so I think we're as ready as we're gonna be," Lamb said.