Dodge County duo sentenced for drug possession

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A Dodge County theft investigation that turned into two drug arrests ends with probation.

Law enforcement says it arrested Joseph Allen Atkinson, 32 of Hayfield, and Jessica Ann McKee, 45 of Kasson, after investigating a theft led officers to search a Kasson home on June 3, 2019. Court documents state the search found multiple bongs, two drug pipes, 11 baggies containing seeds, a digital scale, grow lights, 83 potted soil planters, and additional drug paraphernalia around the house.



Investigators say several of the items also tested positive for methamphetamine.

Atkinson and McKee both pleaded guilty to fifth-degree drug possession and have each been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.