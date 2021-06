BERNE, Minn. - A motorcyclist was flown to St. Paul for burn treatment after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 6 pm on Dodge County Road 24 near Berne. Sheriff Scott Rose says two motorcycles and a UTV were involved, with one of the motorcycles catching fire.

One motorcyclist was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. The names of those involved in the crash and other details have not been released yet.