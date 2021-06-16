Dodge County collision sends 80-year-old woman to the hospital

CLAREMONT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A truck/car collision in Dodge County sends one person to the hospital.

It happened around 11:18 am Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 14 and 150th Avenue in Dodge County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Thomas James Wagner, 22 of Cottage Grove, was driving a truck west and Penny Lee Maas, 80 of Claremont, was eastbound in her car when they crashed.

Maas suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. Neither Wagner nor a passenger in his truck were hurt.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this accident.