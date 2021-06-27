Dodge County collision injures two Saturday afternoon

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A car/pickup truck collision sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 2:30 pm at the intersection of County Road 22 and Highway 57 in Dodge County.

The State Patrol says Joseph Messai Corley, 18 of West Concord was driving east in a car and Kirsten Lorraine McCaleb, 49 of Mantorville, was northbound in a pickup. Both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and were sent to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.

A passenger in McCaleb’s pickup was not hurt.

The State Patrol says road conditions were wet at the time of the collision. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Mantorville Ambulance and Fire Department assisted at the scene.