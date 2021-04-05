Dodge County boys' hockey team makes its first trip to state tournament

Dodge County, Minn. - The Dodge County Wildcats are playing for the Class A title in the team's first trip to the state tournament.

The Wildcats took on Gentry Academy.

The biggest game for the Dodge County players taking on the second seed in the tournament.

Isaiah Norlin somehow gets the puck in the net.

That puts Gentry Academy up 2-0 in the second period.

Barrett Hall gets it off the rebound on a power play and finds the back of the net.

Gentry Academy goes up 3-0 in the same period.

Dodge County trying to climb back in it.

They go to their ace, none other than Brody Lamb, to put the Wildcats up 4-1 in the third.

Gentry Academy goes on to win the championship 8-1.

Coach Nick Worden says he was proud of how his team competed.

"I just told them I loved them and that they're a heck of a group of kids. Our seniors battled so hard. To watch Charlie battle like he did the whole game. Got a shot in the ribs and jumped right back on the ice. I just couldn't be more proud of the effort they put in and it really is a special group of kids," says Worden.

Hats off to a great season for the Wildcats in their first ever state tournament, making it all the way to the championship game.