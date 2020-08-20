Dodge County Sheriff thanks partnerships for bringing Riess to justice

DODGE COUNTY, Minn- It's a murder case that captured the nation's attention. In March of 2018, Lois Riess killed her husband, David, in Blooming Prairie. The Dodge County Sheriff's office says after killing him, she cashed more than $10,000 in stolen and forged checks from her husband and his business. She spent most of the day gambling at Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood before asking for directions South at a nearby gas station.

A nationwide manhunt ensued, and Riess traveled to Florida, where she met befriended and then killed a woman who looked like her Pamela Hutchinson. Investigators say she made that friendship and committed that crime to steal Hutchinson's identity. After nearly a month on the run, Lois was caught at a restaurant in Texas. Someone recognized her and tipped off authorities. Now that Lois Riess will be spending the rest of her life in prison, the Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose is thanking his fellow law enforcement members.

"This was a complicated case," said Rose.

It's a case that could have easily not been solved. Sheriff Rose say his department is small and relied heavily on their partnerships to bring Lois Riess to court to face her crimes. On August 11th Riess pleaded guilty to the 2018 murder of her husband. The next day Sheriff Rose took to social media and thanked the many agencies involved in bringing Riess to justice.

The message reads “THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO HELPED

I would be remiss if I didn't take a few minutes to thank everyone that helped with the Lois Riess case. This was a challenging and unique case for us for many reasons; no prior contact with family, the second homicide in Florida, and the multiple agencies involved - and then throw COVID into the mix.

We need to thank the following agencies for all their great work and help with this case:

- Blooming Prairie Police Department

- Steele County Sheriff’s Office

- Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

- Iowa Criminal Investigation Division

- US Marshals

- Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida

- South Padre Island Police Department

- Minnesota Assistant Attorney General Matt Frank

Our Investigators really did a great job with this case and put an incredible amount of time and energy into finding her. Investigator Ben Bohle was lead on this case and did an absolutely outstanding job, as recognized yesterday by the Assistant Attorney General Matt Franke. Investigations Captain Jeff Brumfield also worked day and night to help follow leads from all over the country along with BCA Agent Mark Peterson. Investigator Bob Morris also assisted throughout as well. Fortunately, we were able to locate her before anyone else got hurt because of the people and agencies listed above.

We also have to give credit to our friends in the media – local, state, and national for your coverage of this case. The media played a big part in helping us apprehend Mrs. Riess as well.

This family lost their father, brother, and uncle at the hands of their mother, sister, and aunt. Their grandkids have essentially lost both their grandfather and grandmother – grandkids that spent a great deal of time with Lois and David at their home in Blooming Prairie. The community of Blooming Prairie also lost a valued business, and friends of many.

While justice was served, there were no winners yesterday - we just hope that the media is respectful of this family's privacy during this time and gives them some space so they can continue their grieving and healing process.

Scott."

It’s a post about gratitude, but there was more to the message.

"With all the reform movements that are going on in regards to law enforcement nationwide it's important for us to recognize the agencies, the officers, the dispatchers when they do a great job like this. The public needs to see that. The public needs to see the positive stories. They need to see the good work that these people are doing and be reminded of the dedication that the men and women have to our communities."