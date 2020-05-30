Dodge County Sheriff responds to death of George Floyd

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - In response to the death of George Floyd, Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose mused on Facebook. You can read his full thoughts here.

KIMT News 3 spoke to Sheriff Rose on Friday. He says he's "shocked, sad, frustrated, and angry." He tells KIMT what happened in Minneapolis is what tears apart families and communities, jeopardizes the public's trust in law enforcement, and that the actions of Derek Chauvin do not reflect the majority of law enforcement officers he knows.

Sheriff Rose tells KIMT it all comes down to training, and he tries to equip this team with the skills they need to appropriately handle situations. Just as law enforcement tells the public to "see something, say something," he hopes his deputies would do the same if they witnessed unacceptable actions by a teammate.

"One of the most important roles for me is to make sure that we're creating a culture or an environment within our law enforcement family that doesn't allow this, that makes our deputies comfortable in the fact that they need to call this out," explains Sheriff Rose.

Dodge County deputies are trained in de-escalation, crisis intervention, and pressure control tactics. A knee on the neck is not a part of any training he does with his staff. "Please know we would never tolerate any tactics like this here in Dodge County, unless that officer absolutely felt his or her life was in jeopardy. That obviously doesn't appear to be the case with Mr. Floyd," Sheriff Rose writes in the Facebook post.

Dodge County Sheriff's Office does not have body cameras because it is not affordable for a small agency to purchase and maintain. It does, however, have squad cameras in vehicles, and the audio and video is available is a deputy's behavior is questionable.