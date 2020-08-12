Dodge County Sheriff on Lois Riess case: 'While justice was served, there were no winners'

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. – A murder that gripped southern Minnesota and resulted in a nationwide search and two subsequent convictions came to a close this week when Lois Riess pled guilty to murdering her husband.

On Wednesday, Dodge County authorities took time to thank everyone who helped in the case.

“This was a challenging and unique case for us for many reasons; no prior contact with family, the second homicide in Florida, and the multiple agencies involved - and then throw COVID into the mix,” Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose said. “ While justice was served, there were no winners yesterday.”

Riess was captured in April of 2018 on South Padre Island, Texas, and was taken back to Florida to face charges there for the murder of 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson of Bradenton, Florida.

You can watch the arrest video here.

Authorities were called to Fort Myers Beach on April 9, 2018, and found Hutchinson dead, with gunshot wounds. Investigators believe Riess used the same gun to kill her husband and Hutchinson and that she killed Hutchinson to assume her identity.

David Riess was 54 when he was shot and killed in March of 2018 in Blooming Prairie.

Lois Riess will be in prison for the rest of her life for the murders.

“This family lost their father, brother, and uncle at the hands of their mother, sister, and aunt. Their grandkids have essentially lost both their grandfather and grandmother – grandkids that spent a great deal of time with Lois and David at their home in Blooming Prairie. The community of Blooming Prairie also lost a valued business, and friends of many,” Rose said.